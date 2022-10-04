Zulfiqar Ali appointed as Executive Director Alhamra

Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi has been appointed as Executive Director of Lahore Arts Council

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi has been appointed as Executive Director of Lahore Arts Council.

According to the spokesperson, Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi has excellently performed his services as an executive director of Alhamra during his previous tenure.

Zulfi is a renowned landscape painter who has served in Alhamra for the past several decades.

On the occasion, Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that art and artists are the assets of Alhamra. "To take care of them in a better way is our responsibility, and we will continue to promote the values of the land of love," he added.

He said the Alhamra has arranged many programmes in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with great dignity, love, and devotion.