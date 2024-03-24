Open Menu

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Be Recognized As Martyr, Hero Of Democracy: Khuhro

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2024 | 10:40 PM

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto be recognized as martyr, hero of democracy: Khuhro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) The Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP's) Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro has said PPP's founding Chairman and former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto should be recognized as a hero of democracy and a martyr.

At a press conference at the residence of the party's Hyderabad division President Syed Ali Nawaz Shah Rizvi in Gulistan-e-Sajjad here on Sunday, Khuhro referred to the recent Supreme Court's judgment which accepted that Bhutto was convicted to death penalty without fair trial.

He recalled that the apex court took around 12 years to give its opinion on the Presidential reference filed by President Asif Ali Zardari during his first tenure in the Presidency.

Khuhro informed that a public meeting would be organized in Larkana at the mausoleum of Bhutto on April 4 to pay tribute to Bhutto on his 45th martyrdom anniversary.

According to him, due to Ramazan the public meeting would start after Iftari at night.

Commenting on the recent government, he credited the PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for coming together to prevent democracy from derailment. Rizvi and other local leaders were present on the occasion.

APP/zmb/

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister Supreme Court Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Democracy Hyderabad Larkana Pakistan Peoples Party Sunday Muslim From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

14 hours ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

24 hours ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

24 hours ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

24 hours ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

24 hours ago
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national ent ..

Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm

1 day ago
 Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

1 day ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..

1 day ago
 SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force ..

SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day

1 day ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

1 day ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan