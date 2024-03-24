Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto be recognized as martyr, hero of democracy: Khuhro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) The Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP's) Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro has said PPP's founding Chairman and former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto should be recognized as a hero of democracy and a martyr.

At a press conference at the residence of the party's Hyderabad division President Syed Ali Nawaz Shah Rizvi in Gulistan-e-Sajjad here on Sunday, Khuhro referred to the recent Supreme Court's judgment which accepted that Bhutto was convicted to death penalty without fair trial.

He recalled that the apex court took around 12 years to give its opinion on the Presidential reference filed by President Asif Ali Zardari during his first tenure in the Presidency.

Khuhro informed that a public meeting would be organized in Larkana at the mausoleum of Bhutto on April 4 to pay tribute to Bhutto on his 45th martyrdom anniversary.

According to him, due to Ramazan the public meeting would start after Iftari at night.

Commenting on the recent government, he credited the PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for coming together to prevent democracy from derailment. Rizvi and other local leaders were present on the occasion.

