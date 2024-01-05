Open Menu

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Remembered On His 96th Birth Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto remembered on his 96th birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) The 96th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and founder of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) was observed on Friday.

The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari paid tribute to the former premier Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

Bilawal Bhutto in a message on X on the birth anniversary of his grandfather said ZAB gave the Constitution and the nuclear program to the country. He paid rich tributes to the Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto for his political vision and wisdom for the country.

Bilawal vowed to continue his grandfather’s legacy and to complete the popular slogan of PPP ‘roti, kapra aor makaaan’ in the upcoming elections of 2024 to be held on February 8.

Senior PPP leader Sherry Rehman also paid rich tribute to the late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in her message on X.

“Today, his grandson Bilawal Bhutto takes the dream forward to empower the bottom of the social pyramid, to rebuild Pakistan as an economically vitalised nation with investments in human capital, sustainable development and policy instruments that reboot our social sectors as inclusive and responsive for resilience in the 21st century,” Rehman said.

Bhutto was born on this day in 1928 in Larkana. He founded Pakistan People’s Party in 1967. He served as President of Pakistan from 1971 to 1973 and Prime Minister of Pakistan from 1973 to 1977 one of his greatest achievements was the Constitution of 1973.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Century Prime Minister President Of Pakistan Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Sherry Rehman Nuclear Larkana February From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Caretaker PM directs to effectively highlight Paki ..

Caretaker PM directs to effectively highlight Pakistan's stance on Kashmir issue ..

39 minutes ago
 Constitution does not allow lifetime disqualificat ..

Constitution does not allow lifetime disqualification, remarks CJP Isa

47 minutes ago
 Security forces kill two terrorists in Tank

Security forces kill two terrorists in Tank

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Three killed in road accident

Three killed in road accident

15 hours ago
8 injured as gas cylinder explosion

8 injured as gas cylinder explosion

15 hours ago
 Discover the mesmerizing world of reflections at P ..

Discover the mesmerizing world of reflections at PNCA's art exhibition by Hussai ..

15 hours ago
 SC adjourns lifetime disqualification case till Fr ..

SC adjourns lifetime disqualification case till Friday

15 hours ago
 UK party leaders kick off general election year

UK party leaders kick off general election year

15 hours ago
 AJK PM urges UNO to play role to help resolve Kash ..

AJK PM urges UNO to play role to help resolve Kashmir dispute

16 hours ago
 ECP appoints two additional tribunals for election ..

ECP appoints two additional tribunals for election appeals

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan