Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto remembered on his 96th birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) The 96th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and founder of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) was observed on Friday.

The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari paid tribute to the former premier Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

Bilawal Bhutto in a message on X on the birth anniversary of his grandfather said ZAB gave the Constitution and the nuclear program to the country. He paid rich tributes to the Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto for his political vision and wisdom for the country.

Bilawal vowed to continue his grandfather’s legacy and to complete the popular slogan of PPP ‘roti, kapra aor makaaan’ in the upcoming elections of 2024 to be held on February 8.

Senior PPP leader Sherry Rehman also paid rich tribute to the late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in her message on X.

“Today, his grandson Bilawal Bhutto takes the dream forward to empower the bottom of the social pyramid, to rebuild Pakistan as an economically vitalised nation with investments in human capital, sustainable development and policy instruments that reboot our social sectors as inclusive and responsive for resilience in the 21st century,” Rehman said.

Bhutto was born on this day in 1928 in Larkana. He founded Pakistan People’s Party in 1967. He served as President of Pakistan from 1971 to 1973 and Prime Minister of Pakistan from 1973 to 1977 one of his greatest achievements was the Constitution of 1973.