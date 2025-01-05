Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Remembered On His 97th Birth Anniversary
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) The 97th birth anniversary of Pakistan’s former prime minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) founder, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, is being commemorated on Sunday.
Bhutto was born on this day in 1928 in Larkana.
He completed his early education at Bombay’s Cathedral High school. He joined the University of Southern California in 1947 and later the University of California at Berkeley in June 1949.
After completing his degree with honors in Political Science at Berkeley in June 1950, he was admitted to Oxford. Bhutto was then called to the Bar at Lincoln’s Inn in 1953.
On his return to Pakistan, Bhutto started practicing law at Dingomal’s. In 1958, he joined President Iskander Mirza’s Cabinet as commerce minister.
He was the youngest minister in Ayub Khan’s cabinet. In 1963, he took over the post of Foreign Minister from Muhammad Ali Bogra.
His first major achievement was concluding the Sino-Pakistan boundary agreement on March 2‚ 1963.
In mid-1964, Bhutto helped convince Ayub of the wisdom of establishing closer economic and diplomatic links with Turkey and Iran.
He laid the foundation of the Pakistan People’s Party on November 30, 1967.
Bhutto also made the country’s defense impregnable by starting a nuclear program.
He served as president of Pakistan from 1971 to 1973 and prime minister of Pakistan from 1973 to 1977.
One of Bhutto's greatest achievements was the Constitution of 1973.
