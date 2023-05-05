Zulfiqar Badar lauded 'FM for actively representation in SCO moot in Goa'

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan People's Party Zulfiqar Ali Badar on Friday lauded Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's active participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)'s Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) moot in Goa.

Talking to a ptv news channel, he said that Bilawal would present his clear stance regarding the Kashmir cause adding that Pakistan would continue to raise its voice against grave human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said there was no solution to the Kashmir issue through wars rather governments and leaderships of both sides would have to sit together at the table to resolve the longstanding dispute through dialogue.

There was no peace possible in the region without the resolution of the Kashmir Issue, he added.

He said FM would take a step forward for constructive discussions with his counterparts from friendly countries in SCO.

He said that the SCO also opened new vistas of cooperation and coordination with other friendly countries, adding, Bilawal' participation gives a clear message that how Pakistan can show its importance to the SCO and how seriously it takes its membership.