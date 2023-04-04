Close
Zulfiqar Bhutto Shaheed Leaves Indelible Impressions On History's Pages: Shazia Marri

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2023 | 11:11 PM

Federal Minister and Spokesperson Pakistan People's Party (Parliamentarians) Shazia Marri on Tuesday said that Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, after Quaid-e-Azam, is a renowned figure who left indelible impressions on the pages of history

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister and Spokesperson Pakistan People's Party (Parliamentarians) Shazia Marri on Tuesday said that Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, after Quaid-e-Azam, is a renowned figure who left indelible impressions on the pages of history.

In her message on the 44th martyrdom day of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Shazia said that Quaid-e-Azam created the country and the martyred Quaid-Awam Zulfiqar Bhutto saved the country and made it a nuclear power.

She said that after the tragedy of East Pakistan, Shaheed Bhutto brought out the disillusioned and fragmented nation from adverse conditions and put the country back on the path of development and made it invincible.

Shaheed Bhutto freed 90,000 prisoners of war from India using his outstanding leadership skills, she added.

"For the first time in the country's history, he gave a unified constitution to the nation in the form of the 1973 constitution, which is still a symbol of national unity" she, in her message said.

Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto raised the prestige of Pakistan in the Islamic world and in the international community, which is why Pakistan got the honour of hosting the 1974 Islamic Summit Conference.

Shaheed Bhutto appeared on the global horizon as a lofty and resourceful leader of the Islamic world.

"Perhaps the colonial forces did not like this role of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto in uniting the Islamic world, and martyred an emerging leader of the Muslim world".

The trials of the dictatorial period killed Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto physically, but Bhutto is still alive in the hearts of millions of Pakistanis. His constitution is still alive today.

Pakistan People's Party, today, is carrying on the mission of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shazia said and added, PPP has made countless sacrifices for the success of their mission and no sacrifice will be avoided in the future.

Shaheed Bhutto's daughter Shaheed Benazir Bhutto also followed the footsteps of her great-father and made the country invincible and sacrificed her life for it.

Even today Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are carrying forward the mission of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Bhutto.

The day is not far when Shaheed Bhutto's dream of a developed, peaceful and democratic Pakistan will come true.

