UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zulfiqar Bukhari Hails Saudi Authorities For Releasing 2,080 Pakistani Prisoners

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 11:53 PM

Zulfiqar Bukhari hails Saudi authorities for releasing 2,080 Pakistani prisoners

Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis on Wednesday appreciated the Saudi authorities for releasing 2,080 Pakistani prisoners who were languishing in different jails in the Kingdom

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ):Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis on Wednesday appreciated the Saudi authorities for releasing 2,080 Pakistani prisoners who were languishing in different jails in the Kingdom.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the release of about 2,100 Pakistani prisoners during a high-profile visit to Islamabad in February last year. Subsequently, the mutual cooperation between relevant authorities of both countries led to the release of Pakistani prisoners as promised by the crown prince, Arab News reported.

"We have been getting excellent cooperation from the Saudi authorities and hope that our remaining prisoners will also be released soon," Zulfiqar Bukhari said in an interview with Arab News.

He said that Pakistan had managed to get a significant number of prisoners released from the Kingdom and this became "possible only due to the excellent bilateral relationship between both the brotherly countries.

" Bukhari said that a total of 3,284 Pakistani prisoners were in Saudi jailed � 1,859 of them were under the consular jurisdiction of the Pakistan Embassy in Riyadh and 1,425 under the Consulate General in Jeddah.

Official statistics show the government succeeded in getting 2,559 Pakistani prisoners freed out of a total of 6,880 imprisoned in Gulf countries, including 1,200 in the United Arab Emirates, 55 in Oman, 18 in Kuwait, 17 in Bahrain, 14 in Qatar and 10 in Iraq during the last year.

Bukhari, said that a "cogent mechanism" had been developed with the help of Saudi authorities to maintain a database of all Pakistani prisoners and convey all the latest updates to their families as well.

"Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia and other countries are our assets, and we are doing our best to take care of them," Bukhari added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Iraq Kuwait Jeddah Riyadh Oman Visit Saudi Qatar Bahrain Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Mohammed Bin Salman February All From Government Best Arab

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Algerian Minister of F ..

11 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Algerian Minister of ..

11 minutes ago

AJK government releases funds of Rs. 26.5 million ..

28 minutes ago

US-China Trade Deal Places Strong Restrictions on ..

28 minutes ago

Govt making agreements with different countries fo ..

31 minutes ago

Trump Says US to Keep Tariffs on China Until Both ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.