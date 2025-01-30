Open Menu

Zulfiqar Hameed Appointed As IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2025 | 12:06 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Additional Inspector General (IG) of Punjab’s Special Branch, Zulfiqar Hameed, has been appointed as the Inspector General (IG) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

On this occasion, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar visited Roberts Club at the Special Branch Headquarters, where he met Zulfiqar Hameed to extend his congratulations and best wishes.

During the meeting, Dr.Usman Anwar praised Hameed’s exceptional contributions to the Special Branch Punjab, highlighting his role in infrastructure development, paperless working, and introducing modern reforms.

As a token of appreciation, the IG Punjab presented a bouquet to Hameed.

Senior officers of the Special Branch Punjab also honored Zulfiqar Hameed with bouquets, gifts, and souvenirs.

The ceremony was attended by DIG Security & Administration Syed Khurram Ali Shah, DIG Intelligence Faisal Ali Raja, DIG VIP Security Tauseef Haider, SSP Headquarters Muaz Zafar, and other senior officials.

Zulfiqar Hameed’s appointment as IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa marks a significant transition, and his leadership is expected to bring progressive changes to the province’s police force.

