Zulfiqar Hameed Posted As CCPO Lahore

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 01:10 AM

Zulfiqar Hameed posted as CCPO Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) ::The Punjab government Friday transferred and posted DIG Information Technology Zulfiqar Hameed as Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore.

Zulfiqar Hameed has vast experience of policing as he had worked as SSP Investigation Lahore and DIG Investigation Lahore.

Zulfiqar Hameed joined Police Service in 1995 as an ASP and belonged to 23rd common. He was promoted to the rank of SP in 2001 and he had also worked as SP CIA Lahore and Rawalpindi, DPO Nankana, CRO Lahore, AIG Operations, AIG Finance, AIG Vigilence, AIG Admin and SSP Punjab Highway Patrol.

In 2013, he was promoted as DIG. He served as RPO Sargodha, Sheikhupura and Gujranwala, DIG Welfare, DIG D&I and at other important positions at Central Police Office Lahore, Punjab.

