Zulfiqar Hameed replaces KP IGP Akhtar Hayat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Federal government has replaced Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Gandapur with Chaudhry Zulfiqar Hameed as the new police chief of the province.

According to a notification of Establishment Division, Zulfiqar Hameed, a Grade-21 officer, was previously serving in Punjab Police.

He would now take charge as the police chief of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It further said that Akhtar Hayat Gandapur has been directed to report to the Establishment Division.