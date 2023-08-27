Zulfiqar Khosa for collective efforts to resolve public issues

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Former Governor of Punjab, Sardar Zulfiqar Ali Khan Khosa, emphasized the need for collective efforts to ensure the country's survival and put it into the path leading to progress and prosperity.

While talking to journalists at Khosa House, he called for focus towards national interests, highlighting the challenges of inflation and uncertain futures for the youth.

Khosa hoped for relief measures from the caretaker government, and urged individuals to work for the country's betterment.