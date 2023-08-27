Open Menu

Zulfiqar Khosa For Collective Efforts To Resolve Public Issues

Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Zulfiqar Khosa for collective efforts to resolve public issues

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Former Governor of Punjab, Sardar Zulfiqar Ali Khan Khosa, emphasized the need for collective efforts to ensure the country's survival and put it into the path leading to progress and prosperity.

While talking to journalists at Khosa House, he called for focus towards national interests, highlighting the challenges of inflation and uncertain futures for the youth.

Khosa hoped for relief measures from the caretaker government, and urged individuals to work for the country's betterment.

Related Topics

Governor Punjab Progress From Government

Recent Stories

Emirati Women are key partners in ongoing national ..

Emirati Women are key partners in ongoing national efforts to create a sustainab ..

29 minutes ago
 Emirati Women’s Day is reminder of role of count ..

Emirati Women’s Day is reminder of role of country&#039;s wise leadership and ..

59 minutes ago
 Emirati humanitarian team continues distributing f ..

Emirati humanitarian team continues distributing food parcels in Amdjarass, Chad

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention launches Back-to ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention launches Back-to-School health awareness campa ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Moldova on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Moldova on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for ..

Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women ..

5 hours ago
UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#0 ..

UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#039; on Monday

6 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Cl ..

Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Clean Energy inspires countries ..

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2023

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

11 hours ago
 Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at ..

Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at Bochum

21 hours ago
 Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi bil ..

Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi billion land scam case

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan