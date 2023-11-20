Open Menu

Zulfiqar Lone Takes Over As Senior Additional Registrar LHC Multan Bench

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2023 | 07:58 PM

Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) has appointed District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Zulfiqar Lone as the Senior Additional Registrar of LHC Multan Bench

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) has appointed District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Zulfiqar Lone as the Senior Additional Registrar of LHC Multan Bench.

In compliance with the orders of the Chief Justice LHC, District and Sessions Judge Zulfiqar Lone took over the charge of his new assignment and held a meeting with officers at LHC Multan Bench, according to an official release issued here Monday.

Additional registrar LHC Multan Bench Sajjad Ahmad, deputy registrar protocol Zahid Mahmood, deputy registrar general Muhammad Zulfiqar Awan, deputy registrar Sheikh Zahoor Ahmad, and senior PA Omar Hayat were present in the meeting.

Senior Additional Registrar asked the LHC Multan Bench officials to perform their duty with dedication and warned that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. He promised that best performers would be rewarded.

