Zulfiqar Shah pays tribute to undaunting struggle of Kashmiri people

Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, paying tribute to the undaunting struggle of Kashmiris for self-determination, on Monday, urged international community to play their role in stopping Indian oppression and serious violations of international laws in illegally occupied territories

The minster, in his message on the occasion of Kashmir Exploitation Day, said that the Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were engaged in violations in all forms of human rights, including the Geneva Convention and other Charters and conventions of the United Nations.

Despite all the odds, the freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people against Indian expansionist ambitions has become more resilient, mature and stronger. The relentless resistance of Kashmiri people against the Indian oppression, necessitate an active role by the international countries to end the ongoing brutalities under a fascist ideology in Kashmir, he added.

The Sindh minister assured the courageous Kashmiri people that Pakistan will continue full moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmir's struggle for achievement of their right to self-determination.