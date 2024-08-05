Open Menu

Zulfiqar Shah Pays Tribute To Undaunting Struggle Of Kashmiri People

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2024 | 11:06 PM

Zulfiqar Shah pays tribute to undaunting struggle of Kashmiri people

Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, paying tribute to the undaunting struggle of Kashmiris for self-determination, on Monday, urged international community to play their role in stopping Indian oppression and serious violations of international laws in illegally occupied territories

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, paying tribute to the undaunting struggle of Kashmiris for self-determination, on Monday, urged international community to play their role in stopping Indian oppression and serious violations of international laws in illegally occupied territories.

The minster, in his message on the occasion of Kashmir Exploitation Day, said that the Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were engaged in violations in all forms of human rights, including the Geneva Convention and other Charters and conventions of the United Nations.

Despite all the odds, the freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people against Indian expansionist ambitions has become more resilient, mature and stronger. The relentless resistance of Kashmiri people against the Indian oppression, necessitate an active role by the international countries to end the ongoing brutalities under a fascist ideology in Kashmir, he added.

The Sindh minister assured the courageous Kashmiri people that Pakistan will continue full moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmir's struggle for achievement of their right to self-determination.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India United Nations Jammu Geneva Moral All

Recent Stories

LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missin ..

LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series ..

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

5 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

13 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

14 hours ago
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

14 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

15 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

15 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

15 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

15 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan