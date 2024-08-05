Zulfiqar Shah Pays Tribute To Undaunting Struggle Of Kashmiri People
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2024 | 11:06 PM
Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, paying tribute to the undaunting struggle of Kashmiris for self-determination, on Monday, urged international community to play their role in stopping Indian oppression and serious violations of international laws in illegally occupied territories
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, paying tribute to the undaunting struggle of Kashmiris for self-determination, on Monday, urged international community to play their role in stopping Indian oppression and serious violations of international laws in illegally occupied territories.
The minster, in his message on the occasion of Kashmir Exploitation Day, said that the Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were engaged in violations in all forms of human rights, including the Geneva Convention and other Charters and conventions of the United Nations.
Despite all the odds, the freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people against Indian expansionist ambitions has become more resilient, mature and stronger. The relentless resistance of Kashmiri people against the Indian oppression, necessitate an active role by the international countries to end the ongoing brutalities under a fascist ideology in Kashmir, he added.
The Sindh minister assured the courageous Kashmiri people that Pakistan will continue full moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmir's struggle for achievement of their right to self-determination.
Recent Stories
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
D.C Larkana directors departments to solve BF of employee's cases8 minutes ago
-
PFA Sheikhupura cracks down on unhygienic food8 minutes ago
-
Police officials appreciated8 minutes ago
-
Bilawal briefed on Sukkur's development Projects & dewatering efforts8 minutes ago
-
Driver dies after trailer collided with divider8 minutes ago
-
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial11 minutes ago
-
Safi condemns India’s use of pellet guns in IIOJK18 minutes ago
-
Monsoon tree plantation drive organized18 minutes ago
-
OWFDs providing services 24/7 at all Airports to Overseas Pakistanis18 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi approves grant project of 200-acres for Zoo, Safari park in Islamabad37 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat for stern action against milk adulteration38 minutes ago
-
Railways asks all DS to accelerate efforts for retrieving occupied land38 minutes ago