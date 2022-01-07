Zulfiqar Zulfi appointed Lahore Arts Council executive director

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has appointed Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi as the executive director of Lahore Arts Council (LAC).

According to a spokesperson for Alhamra here, Zulfiqar Zulfi had been providing his services in the field of literature and culture for the last three decades.

He is an experienced officer as well as a world-class artist.

Zulfiqar Zulfi said that Alhamra would continue to promote its civilisation and culture and make progress with its experienced team.