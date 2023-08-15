Open Menu

Zulfi's Cousin Syed Khawar Abbas Bukhari Quit PTI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2023 | 10:36 PM

Syed Khawar Abbas Bukhari the cousin of former minister Zulfi Bukhari Tuesday announced to leave Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Syed Khawar Abbas Bukhari the cousin of former minister Zulfi Bukhari Tuesday announced to leave Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Syed Khawar Bukhari along with former MPA Syed Ijaz Bukhari announced his dissociation from Imran Khan and PTI in a crowded press conference at Al Murtaza House here.

He said that I strongly condemn the incidents of May 9, demanding that the people involved in these incidents should be severely punished and that these riots were unlawful and forbidden and the protesters should be severely punished for the property that was damaged.

Punishment should be given and those who planned and led should also be exposed and punished. He said that an attempt has been made to create riots in the country on May 9. I and my uncle former MPA Syed Ijaz Bukhari announce disaffiliation from Tehreek-e-Insaf, it is impossible to continue with PTI, he maintained.

