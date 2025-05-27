Zulhajj moon not sighted, Eid-ul-Azha to be celebrated on June 7: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Tuesday announced that the moon marking the beginning of Zulhajj 1446 AH was not sighted across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Tuesday announced that the moon marking the beginning of Zulhajj 1446 AH was not sighted across the country. Consequently, the first day of Zulhajj will fall on Thursday, May 29, while Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated across the country on Saturday, June 7.

The announcement was made by Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad, following a meeting of the committee held in Islamabad. The session was convened to review moon-sighting reports and was attended by members of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee as well as representatives from relevant government departments.

Simultaneously, meetings of zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees were held in their respective regions, including provincial capitals. Despite extensive coordination and observation efforts, no credible moon sighting reports were received from any part of the country.

Maulana Azad, addressing a post-meeting press conference, said, “Most areas across the country experienced overcast skies today, and no testimony regarding the sighting of the Zulhajj moon was received. Therefore, with consensus, it has been decided that Eid-ul-Azha will be observed on June 7.”

He also emphasized the spiritual and communal importance of the occasion, urging all those who are financially able to perform the act of Qurbani (sacrifice) in accordance with Islamic teachings.

Maulana Azad praised the unity of the Pakistani nation in standing shoulder to shoulder with the country’s armed forces and government during a critical phase of national defense.

He said, “The nation stood united in the face of aggression and supported its armed forces and leadership with unwavering resolve. We are grateful to Allah Almighty for granting us a decisive victory in this just battle.”

He said the conflict was imposed on Pakistan by India, but the world has now seen through New Delhi’s false narrative.

“It is no longer hidden from the international community that India initiated hostility, and its disinformation has been exposed globally,” he remarked.

Lauding the swift and bold response of Pakistan’s military, he said, “Our Field Marshal and armed forces compelled India to retreat within just three hours, demonstrating unmatched courage and professionalism.”

Addressing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maulana Azad declared, “This country was founded in the name of La ilaha illallah—no false propaganda can shake our belief or our resolve. If Modi repeats his mistake, Pakistan will respond even more firmly, like an iron wall.”

He affirmed that Pakistan has made it clear that not only is its defense unbreakable, but the nation itself is growing stronger with each challenge.

Maulana Azad also extended gratitude to the countries that stood by Pakistan during the “battle for truth,” saying, “We salute those nations who supported Pakistan in this righteous struggle.”

Maulana Azad strongly condemned terrorism and extremism, stating that such acts have no place in islam. “Islam does not preach fear and violence. We fully support the ongoing operations against terrorism and extremism being carried out by Pakistan’s security forces,” he added.

Referring to the recent tragic incident in Khuzdar where innocent children were targeted, Maulana Azad alleged that India was behind the attack. “Such cowardly acts are aimed at destabilizing Pakistan. Wherever there is terrorism in the world, one will find India's hand behind it,” he claimed.

Expressing solidarity with oppressed Muslim communities, he said, “The people of Palestine and Gaza are in desperate need of support today - may Allah help them in their struggle.”

He concluded with a heartfelt prayer for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir: “May Allah protect the Muslims of Kashmir and ease their suffering.”