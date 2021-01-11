UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zulifiqar Ali Shaikh Posted As Director Information Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 09:36 PM

Zulifiqar Ali Shaikh posted as Director Information Hyderabad

Zulfiqar Ali Shaikh, Deputy Director (BS-18 Information Department, awaiting posting on Monday posted as Director (BS-19), Divisional Directorate of Information, Hyderabad with immediate effect

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Zulfiqar Ali Shaikh, Deputy Director (BS-18 Information Department, awaiting posting on Monday posted as Director (BS-19), Divisional Directorate of Information, Hyderabad with immediate effect.

According to notification issued by the Chief Secretary Sindh, Zulifiqar Ali Shaikh was posted as Director Information Hyderabad on his own pay and scale against an existing vacancy.

Related Topics

Sindh Hyderabad

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Iraq review promot ..

7 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Liberian President discuss stre ..

7 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash highlights IPU’s role in ensuring s ..

22 minutes ago

Emirates expands its operations in the Americas

37 minutes ago

WAM Feature: ‘62 years into fishing, I want to e ..

37 minutes ago

Madrid paralysed after heavy snowfall

42 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.