Zulifiqar Ali Shaikh posted as Director Information Hyderabad

Zulfiqar Ali Shaikh, Deputy Director (BS-18 Information Department, awaiting posting on Monday posted as Director (BS-19), Divisional Directorate of Information, Hyderabad with immediate effect

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Zulfiqar Ali Shaikh, Deputy Director (BS-18 Information Department, awaiting posting on Monday posted as Director (BS-19), Divisional Directorate of Information, Hyderabad with immediate effect.

According to notification issued by the Chief Secretary Sindh, Zulifiqar Ali Shaikh was posted as Director Information Hyderabad on his own pay and scale against an existing vacancy.