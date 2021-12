Zulifiqar Jagirani posted as director plant protection

Zulifiqar Ali Jagirani, Additional Director Agriculture Extension Mirpurkhas was transferred and posted as Director (Plant Protection) Agriculture Extension Sindh in Hyderabad with immediate effect and until further orders

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Zulifiqar Ali Jagirani, Additional Director Agriculture Extension Mirpurkhas was transferred and posted as Director (Plant Protection) Agriculture Extension Sindh in Hyderabad with immediate effect and until further orders.

According to notification, Zulifiqar Ali Jagirani will replace Javed Ahmed Samoo, who was transferred and directed to report to the Agriculture, Supply and prices department.