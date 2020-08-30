UrduPoint.com
Zuljinnah Procession Concludes Peacefully At Karbala Gamay Shah

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 09:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country, Youm-e-Ashur (10th of Muharram-ul-Haram) was observed in the provincial capital with solemnity, on Sunday.

The main Zuljinnah procession, which appeared from Nisar Haveli (Walled City) yesterday, peacefully concluded at Karbala Gamay Shah where a Majlis was held to pay homage to the sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions in Karbala.

Police made special security arrangements for the participants of the main procession. The Punjab government had set up three makeshift hospitals at the route of the procession for providing medical treatment to the participants in case of any emergency.

Mobile phone service remained suspended in the most parts of the city over security reasons.

As many as 45 processions were taken out from different places of the city besides the main procession which concluded at Karbala Gamay Shah, whereas 227 Majalis were also held in the provincial capital.

The police deployed 20,000 personnel at the routes of processions to provide foolproof security to the participants while the route of main procession remained sealed by placing containers and installing barbed-wire whereas pillion riding on motorcycles was banned.

