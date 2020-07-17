Zulqurnain stresses for inclusive healthcare facilities in hospitals for PWDs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :The Person with Disabilities (PWDs) Rights activist Zulqurnain Asghar on Friday stressed for ensuring all necessary healthcare facilities for people with disabilities in hospitals on modern lines as adopted in some western countries.

He asked hospital managements to ensure, dedicated car parking, ramps for safe and easy mobility and customized waiting areas for PWDs to extend them maximum support.

He said that people with disabilities had faced problems during COVID-19 pandemic due to absence of required facilities at various hospitals, he told APP.

He said that a specific health care capacity was essential for the disables persons due to COVID-19 pandemic.

He claimed that around 50 PWDs were forced to self quarantine due to lack of facilities at hospitals.