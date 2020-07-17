UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zulqurnain Stresses For Inclusive Healthcare Facilities In Hospitals For PWDs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 12:30 PM

Zulqurnain stresses for inclusive healthcare facilities in hospitals for PWDs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :The Person with Disabilities (PWDs) Rights activist Zulqurnain Asghar on Friday stressed for ensuring all necessary healthcare facilities for people with disabilities in hospitals on modern lines as adopted in some western countries.

He asked hospital managements to ensure, dedicated car parking, ramps for safe and easy mobility and customized waiting areas for PWDs to extend them maximum support.

He said that people with disabilities had faced problems during COVID-19 pandemic due to absence of required facilities at various hospitals, he told APP.

He said that a specific health care capacity was essential for the disables persons due to COVID-19 pandemic.

He claimed that around 50 PWDs were forced to self quarantine due to lack of facilities at hospitals.

Related Topics

Car All

Recent Stories

Hadiqa Kiani’s song to pay tribute to martyrs of ..

11 minutes ago

Indian diplomats left without listening to Jadhav ..

39 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 5,475 deaths with 259999 cases of ..

45 minutes ago

PM to inaugurate Monsoon Tree Plantation campaign ..

59 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 17, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.