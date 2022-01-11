UrduPoint.com

China's Top 10 Advances In Life Sciences In 2021 Unveiled

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2022 | 03:03 PM

China's top 10 advances in life sciences in 2021 unveiled

The China Association for Science and Technology (CAST) on Monday released the country's 10 most significant advances in the field of life sciences in 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :The China Association for Science and Technology (CAST) on Monday released the country's 10 most significant advances in the field of life sciences in 2021.

Among the other breakthroughs on the list, a study on synthesizing starch from carbon dioxide stood out.

Chinese scientists have developed an artificial method of synthesizing starch from carbon dioxide, the first of its kind globally. The promising study is expected to help realize starch workshop production and provides a new technical route for synthesizing complex molecules from carbon dioxide.

Other key advances include studies in cross-species infection and transmission of coronavirus, adjuvant therapy in locoregionally advanced nasopharyngeal carcinoma, vertebrate water-to-land evolutionary pathway, route to de novo domestication of wild allotetraploid rice, climate-driven flyway changes and memory-based long-distance migration, and morphological diversity of single neurons in molecularly defined cell types.

CAST has compiled this list every year since 2015.

Related Topics

Technology China 2015 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

9 degrees C temp forecast for province

9 degrees C temp forecast for province

7 minutes ago
 China renews yellow alert for heavy fog

China renews yellow alert for heavy fog

7 minutes ago
 KP receives 22 cases of Omicron variant: Health de ..

KP receives 22 cases of Omicron variant: Health dept

41 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports 3,097 more COVID-19 cases, 670,483 ..

S.Korea reports 3,097 more COVID-19 cases, 670,483 in total

41 minutes ago
 "Embrace Again" continues box office domination on ..

"Embrace Again" continues box office domination on Chinese mainland

41 minutes ago
 Bahawalpur police recover goods worth 1.3 mln

Bahawalpur police recover goods worth 1.3 mln

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Science

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.