UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Joker' Gets Last Laugh, Setting A Record On North America Screens

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 10 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 03:46 PM

Joker' gets last laugh, setting a record on North America screens

Warner Bros. "Joker" has survived the intense controversy over its violent themes to take in an estimated $93.5 million in North American theaters this weekend, setting a record for an October release, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.Starring Joaquin Phoenix

LOS ANGELES (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th October, 2019) Warner Bros. "Joker" has survived the intense controversy over its violent themes to take in an estimated $93.5 million in North American theaters this weekend, setting a record for an October release, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.Starring Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker" provides the backstory for the rise of Batman s maniacal nemesis, painting a dark and disturbing portrayal of a would-be stand-up comedian s descent into madness.Amid fears that it might inspire violence -- a shooting at a 2012 screening of "The Dark Knight Rises" in Aurora, Colorado claimed 12 lives -- some theaters provided extra security for the opening of "Joker."The film, directed by Todd Phillips (maker of "The Hangover" trilogy), has drawn tepid reviews; the Washington Post called it "grim, shallow (and) distractingly derivative." But Hollywood Reporter said the R-rated film got a B+ CinemaScore rating and earned 69 percent on the Rotten Tomatoes website.Universal s family-friendly "Abominable" placed a distant second at the box office, earning $12 million for the Friday-to-Sunday period in its second weekend.

It tells the story of a teen and her friends trying to help a young Yeti reunite with its family as a wealthy man seeks to capture it as a prize.In third, at $8 million, was Focus Features "Downton Abbey," the cinematic follow-up to the hit tv series about an upper-class family and their stately home in a changing Britain.

The movie has the Crawleys and their earnest staff scrambling to prepare for an unexpected visit by the British royals."Hustlers" from STX Films placed fourth, at $6.3 million. The Jennifer Lopez movie is based on a true story about strippers who plot to steal from their wealthy clients in recession-hit New York.And in fifth was horror film "IT: Chapter Two," at $5.4 million.

The Warner Bros. movie features the grown-up versions of the kids who battled the terrifying clown Pennywise 27 years earlier as they are forced do it again.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Washington Visit Young Man Batman Aurora New York Joaquin Phoenix October Sunday Post Family TV From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Pope says Amazon feathers same as Vatican hats

1 minute ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Saudi Ambassador

11 minutes ago

Whose SIM card Maryam Nawaz used?

14 minutes ago

Hassan Nisar apologizes for supporting PTI

15 minutes ago

Police nabbed absconder after exchange of fire

4 minutes ago

Austria's Kurz Entrusted With Forming New Cabinet ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.