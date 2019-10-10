UrduPoint.com
Laal Kabootar' Set To Return To Cinemas After Winning International Award

Thu 10th October 2019 | 05:14 PM

Stunning actors Mansha Pasha and Ahmed Ali Akbar's Laal Kabootar is all set to return to big screen cinemas this weekend.The film will be displaying at local cinemas from October 11 due to popular demand

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th October, 2019) - Stunning actors Mansha Pasha and Ahmed Ali Akbar's Laal Kabootar is all set to return to big screen cinemas this weekend.The film will be displaying at local cinemas from October 11 due to popular demand.Earlier, Ahmed Ali Akbar won Best Actor award at the Washington DC South Asian Film Festival for his outstanding performance in Laal Kabootar.The movie also bagged the Archana Soy Audience Award for Best Feature Film at the Tasveer South Asian Film Festival 2019 in Seattle.

It was also screened at the Singapore South Asian International Film Festival 2019.Critically acclaimed dark and gritty film �Laal Kabootar' has also been officially selected as Pakistan's pick for 92nd Oscars' International Feature Film Award category.

Laal Kabootar, released in March 2019, is an urban crime thriller that brings Karachi's grittiness to the big screen in the perfect way.Adeel (Ahmed Ali), a hustler and cab driver with big dreams of going to Dubai accidentally encounters a widow, Alia (Mansha Pasha), whose husband became a victim of target-killing, who is finding her husband's killer in the dark streets of Karachi.It also starred Rashid Farooqui, Saleem Meraj, Ali Kazmi, Shamim Hilali, Akbar islam, Syed Arsalan, Saad Fareedi, Hammad Siddiq, Ishtiaq Omar, Meesum Naqvi, Faiza Gillani, Mohammed Ahmed and Kaleem Ghour etc.

