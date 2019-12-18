Star Wars': 42 years of box office gold

It has been 42 years since George Lucas struck box office gold with "Star Wars," his intergalactic tale of good and evil, Jedi and Sith, bounty hunters and blasters

LOS ANGELES (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th December, 2019) It has been 42 years since George Lucas struck box office gold with "Star Wars," his intergalactic tale of good and evil, Jedi and Sith, bounty hunters and blasters.That film -- later re-titled "Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope" -- has launched 10 prequels, sequels and spinoffs, including "The Rise of Skywalker," out in theaters this week.Here is a breakdown of every live-action theatrical release in the "Star Wars" universe, in the order of the money they made at box offices worldwide (figures not adjusted for inflation):Episode VII - The Force Awakens (2015) :$2.

07 billionEpisode VIII - The Last Jedi (2017): $1.33 billionRogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016): $1.06 billionEpisode I - The Phantom Menace (1999): $1.03 billionEpisode III - Revenge of the Sith (2005): $850 millionEpisode IV - A New Hope (1977): $775.5 millionEpisode II - Attack of the Clones (2002): $649.4 millionEpisode V - The Empire Strikes Back (1980): $547.9 millionEpisode VI - Return of the Jedi (1983): $475.3 millionSolo: A Star Wars Story (2018): $392.9 million