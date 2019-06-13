UrduPoint.com
12% Pakistanis Think Saba Qamar Has The Best Acting On TV Among Female Actors.

Chand Sahkeel 6 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 01:04 PM

12% Pakistanis think Saba Qamar has the best acting on TV among female actors.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, "In your opinion, which actress's performance is the best on television?" In response, 12% said Saba Qamar

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th June, 2019) A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, "In your opinion, which actress's performance is the best on television?" In response, 12% said Saba Qamar; 6% said Mahira Khan; 5% each said Ayeza Khan and Mehwish Hayat; 4% said Bushra Ansari; 3% said Maria Wasti, Samina Peerzada, and Sana Fakhar; 2% each said Iqra Aziz and Sajal Aly, and 55% said others.

