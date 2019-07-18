UrduPoint.com
15 Years Since First Album: Atif Aslam Thanks Fans In Heartfelt Note

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 12:56 PM

15 years since first album: Atif Aslam thanks fans in heartfelt note

He recalled how it feels like just yesterday when he released his first album.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 18th July, 2019) It’s been 15 years since Atif Aslam released his first music album.

Jalpari had been the all time favourite of Pakistani music lovers.

Celebrating his success, Atif Aslam took to Instagram to write a heartfelt thanking note for his fans.

He recalled how it feels like just yesterday when he released his first album.

“Celebrating 15 years of JALPARI today , Abhi kal he ki baat thi. Long drives with Side A ,B #cassettes Ughhhh ( don't ask for the details .

...... ) Hehe” he wrote.

Atif thanked team Jalpari for inspiring him write beautiful music.

He said special thanks to his BROTHERS for pushing him and IC records for believing in his music.

Giving a special shoutout to his fans, he said, “Please Give it up for all my FANS 👏 Thank you for letting me call you my #aadeez , accepting me without a style guru - if you disagree take a look at the cover again 😂😂😂 I love it , Can't fake it 🙏”

