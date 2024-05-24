19th Death Anniversary Of Rangeela Observed
Chand Sahkeel Published May 24, 2024 | 08:54 PM
The 19th death anniversary of comedian, film actor, singer and director, Rangeela, was observed across the country on Friday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The 19th death anniversary of comedian, film actor, singer and director, Rangeela, was observed across the country on Friday.
Rangeela's real name was Muhammad Saeed Khan. He was born in Parachinar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 1937.
In 1957, Rangeela started his cinematic journey with the film “Jati”, marking the start of a remarkable career that soared to great heights.
He received eleven Nigar Awards and Pride of Performance in recognition of his services.
Rangeela died on this day in 2005, at the age of 68.
Recent Stories
Punjab govt appoints judges in special courts, LHC told
Karachi's historical building declared as national heritage: Mayor
NIH CEO highlights crucial role of stakeholders collaboration during health cris ..
PU faculty member selected for fully funded leadership programme
KP budget 2024-25 at a glance
Doctors issues to be resolved on priority: Secretary Health
Eradication of dengue mosquitoe priority : DC Attock
Country's development top priority of PML-N: Azma Bokhari
Dr Khalid meets Malala
Agriculture university’s performance lauded
KP budget session adjourned till May 27
Pb govt launches revolutionary project for ideal sanitation
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Argentina's Milei sings hard rock at book launch22 hours ago
-
Shah Rukh Khan admitted to hospital due to heat stroke1 day ago
-
Anmol Baloch denies any relationship with Hamza Sohail6 days ago
-
Cannes film shocks with fairy-tale horror on abortion8 days ago
-
Hollywood heads to Cannes as off-screen drama soars10 days ago
-
Sufi singer Abida Parveen to lead Sindh Talent Hunt Program: Sindh Minister for Culture, Tourism, An ..10 days ago
-
Nadia Khan reveals decade-long struggle in first marriage10 days ago
-
Death anniversary of comedian, writer, poet Athar Shah observed14 days ago
-
Cate Blanchett to be honoured at San Sebastian film festival15 days ago
-
Karachi Bling Special edition SEP Fashion Summit concludes17 days ago
-
Hania Aamir steals spotlight in red saree at wedding ceremony20 days ago
-
Ranbir Kapoor showers praise on beauty of Mahira Khan21 days ago