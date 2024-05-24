Open Menu

19th Death Anniversary Of Rangeela Observed

19th death anniversary of Rangeela observed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The 19th death anniversary of comedian, film actor, singer and director, Rangeela, was observed across the country on Friday.

Rangeela's real name was Muhammad Saeed Khan. He was born in Parachinar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 1937.

In 1957, Rangeela started his cinematic journey with the film “Jati”, marking the start of a remarkable career that soared to great heights.

He received eleven Nigar Awards and Pride of Performance in recognition of his services.

Rangeela died on this day in 2005, at the age of 68.

