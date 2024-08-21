2016 film 'Your Name' surpasses 'Spirited Away' as the highest-grossing film in Japan

The most famous 2016 released anime film, Your Name hit the $400 million box office and became the second highest-grossing animated film produced by Japan.

An international film hit having reached a landmark achievement, Your Name (Kimi no Na wa) by the director Makoto Shinkai has grossed over $400 million globally at the box office.

Consequently, the film became the second most earnings of Japanese film and in that time, it was even outperforming Hayao Miyazaki's Spirited Away, being the top of the anime films, and was awarded the academy Award for Best Animated Feature for the long run.

China also was one of the reasons for the re-release of Your Name. The movie earned $16.

3 million thanks to the recent release in China plus $16.3 million to the total gross.

The reason why, in China, Your Name has been re-released and brought to the final amount of box office of above $400 million is the first move regarding anime films worldwide.

More and more people are being attracted to the movie Your Name, turning it into a billboard film among anime videos. The anime community is waiting for the director's next creation, though they are full of hope that the inventor will come up with the best cinematographic masterpiece.