'2040' Screening To Help Fund Conservation Program In Russia - Movie Distributor

Wed 12th February 2020 | 08:21 PM

Proceeds from the screening of the "2040" movie about what the future will look like if we live sustainably will partially fund conservation efforts in Russia, the local distributor said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Proceeds from the screening of the "2040" movie about what the future will look like if we live sustainably will partially fund conservation efforts in Russia, the local distributor said Wednesday.

The hybrid feature documentary by Australian director Damon Gameau is a letter to his 4-year-old daughter. It explores a world where people have reversed climate change, instead of another portrayal of a dystopian future. It is screened in Russia by Moscow-based Capella Film.

"Capella Film and WWF Russia announce cooperation on the screening of '2040'... A part of the income from it will be used to preserve the unique nature of the Comandorskiye islands," the company said in a press release.

The sparsely-populated Comandorskiye islands lie to the east of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula in the Pacific. They host a natural preserve that protects a variety of natural treasures, from vast bird colonies to stream-dwelling fish and diverse marine wildlife.

