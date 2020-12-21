20th death anniversary of Noor Jahan on Dec 23

The 20th death anniversary of legendary singer-cum-actor madam Noor Jahan would be observed on December 23

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The 20th death anniversary of legendary singer-cum-actor madam Noor Jahan would be observed on December 23.

Admirers and art connoisseurs would organize various programmes to pay tribute to the singer across the country.Television and radio will broadcast tributary shows on the occasion.

Noor Jahan, popularly known as Malka-e Taranum, was born in the city of sufi poet Bhulley Shah, Kasur on September 21,1926. Her real name was Allah Wasai. She started her carrier with acting in stage dramas and later gained prominence from singing and film acting.

Having innate passion for singing the gifted singer recorded hundreds of songs in her melodious voice. Her national patriotic songs during 1965 war are an integral part of our national heritage.

Noor Jehan died in Karachi on December 23, 2000 due to cardiac arrest at the age of 74.