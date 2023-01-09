27th death anniversary of Sultan Rahi observed

Brazil's military police and army have set up barriers in front of the headquarters of the country's armed forces in Brazilia, next to where supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro set up a tent camp, Brazilian news portal G1 reported on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :The 27th death anniversary of legendary film actor Sultan Rahi was observed on Monday.

Sultan Rahi began his film career in 1959 as a guest actor in film 'Baghi', but rose to tremendous fame after the release of film 'Maula Jatt' in 1979.

During his career, he appeared in more than 800 Punjabi and urdu language movies and was also named in the Guinness Book of World Records as the most prolific actor.

Sultan Rahi was shot dead by robbers while he was travelling in Gujranwala in 1996.