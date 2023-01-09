UrduPoint.com

27th Death Anniversary Of Sultan Rahi Observed

Chand Sahkeel Published January 09, 2023 | 08:03 PM

27th death anniversary of Sultan Rahi observed

Brazil's military police and army have set up barriers in front of the headquarters of the country's armed forces in Brazilia, next to where supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro set up a tent camp, Brazilian news portal G1 reported on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :The 27th death anniversary of legendary film actor Sultan Rahi was observed on Monday.

Sultan Rahi began his film career in 1959 as a guest actor in film 'Baghi', but rose to tremendous fame after the release of film 'Maula Jatt' in 1979.

During his career, he appeared in more than 800 Punjabi and urdu language movies and was also named in the Guinness Book of World Records as the most prolific actor.

Sultan Rahi was shot dead by robbers while he was travelling in Gujranwala in 1996.

Related Topics

Dead World Film And Movies Gujranwala

Recent Stories

PASCO to ensure immediate delivery of flour to Bal ..

PASCO to ensure immediate delivery of flour to Balochistan: Corps Commander

2 minutes ago
 ADGM’s Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum to re ..

ADGM’s Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum to return for its 5th edition in 20 ..

35 minutes ago
 Brazil's Security Forces Cordon Off Military Headq ..

Brazil's Security Forces Cordon Off Military Headquarters Near Protesters' Camp ..

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council issues its statistics ..

Sharjah Consultative Council issues its statistics for 2022

35 minutes ago
 Son arrested for torturing his parents

Son arrested for torturing his parents

2 minutes ago
 Registration tax for commercial vehicles dropped t ..

Registration tax for commercial vehicles dropped to 1pc

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.