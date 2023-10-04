Open Menu

28th Death Anniversary Of Famous Singer Masood Rana Observed

Chand Sahkeel Published October 04, 2023 | 10:04 PM

28th death anniversary of famous singer Masood Rana observed

The 28th death anniversary of Famous playback singer Masood Rana was observed on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) The 28th death anniversary of Famous playback singer Masood Rana was observed on Wednesday.

Masood Rana was born in Mirpurkhas Sindh in the house of landowner family which had migrated from the East Punjab city of Jaladhar.

He started his singing career on Radio Pakistan Hyderabad in 1955. Later recorded first song for film Inqilab which was released in 1962.

He remained one of the top male singers in urdu and Punjabi films for more than three decades. He died in Lahore on 4 October 1995.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Film And Movies Punjab Died Hyderabad Male October Family From Top

Recent Stories

Free medical camp organized in Police Lines

Free medical camp organized in Police Lines

4 minutes ago
 Minister reviews Mineral dept's online cadastre po ..

Minister reviews Mineral dept's online cadastre portal

5 minutes ago
 Caretaker minister underscore need to explore pote ..

Caretaker minister underscore need to explore potential of Kumrat valley

5 minutes ago
 IGP starts new series 'Police Station Diaries'

IGP starts new series 'Police Station Diaries'

5 minutes ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi Conference held in Kohat

Seerat-un-Nabi Conference held in Kohat

6 minutes ago
 Body of missing youth found

Body of missing youth found

43 seconds ago
Car lifter shot dead during robbery in Wah

Car lifter shot dead during robbery in Wah

45 seconds ago
 Three failed doping tests hit Asian Games in 24 ho ..

Three failed doping tests hit Asian Games in 24 hours

46 seconds ago
 Karachi included in 'Road to Makkah' project to ex ..

Karachi included in 'Road to Makkah' project to expedite pilgrims' journey

48 seconds ago
 ECP to announce schedule of general elections with ..

ECP to announce schedule of general elections without further delay

50 seconds ago
 Radical outsider fires up young Argentines ahead o ..

Radical outsider fires up young Argentines ahead of election

49 minutes ago
 Stocks edge higher in cautious rebound after sell- ..

Stocks edge higher in cautious rebound after sell-off

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz