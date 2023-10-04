28th death anniversary of famous singer Masood Rana observed

The 28th death anniversary of Famous playback singer Masood Rana was observed on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) The 28th death anniversary of Famous playback singer Masood Rana was observed on Wednesday.

Masood Rana was born in Mirpurkhas Sindh in the house of landowner family which had migrated from the East Punjab city of Jaladhar.

He started his singing career on Radio Pakistan Hyderabad in 1955. Later recorded first song for film Inqilab which was released in 1962.

He remained one of the top male singers in urdu and Punjabi films for more than three decades. He died in Lahore on 4 October 1995.