30th death anniversary of film actress Nadra observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The thirtieth death anniversary of renowned Pakistani film actress Nadra was observed on Wednesday.

She was born in 1975 in Lahore, Nadra rose to fame in the 1990s with her powerful performances in urdu and Punjabi films.

Throughout her career, she appeared in over 50 films, including popular titles such as Jeeva, Hawain, and Pal Do Pal.

She earned several awards, including a Nigar Award for Best Supporting Actress.

She passed away on August 6, 1995, in Lahore, at the young age of 20.