30th Death Anniversary Of Film Actress Nadra Observed
Chand Sahkeel Published August 06, 2025 | 10:14 PM
The thirtieth death anniversary of renowned Pakistani film actress Nadra was observed on Wednesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The thirtieth death anniversary of renowned Pakistani film actress Nadra was observed on Wednesday.
She was born in 1975 in Lahore, Nadra rose to fame in the 1990s with her powerful performances in urdu and Punjabi films.
Throughout her career, she appeared in over 50 films, including popular titles such as Jeeva, Hawain, and Pal Do Pal.
She earned several awards, including a Nigar Award for Best Supporting Actress.
She passed away on August 6, 1995, in Lahore, at the young age of 20.
Recent Stories
Punjab Police, Kingsford College sign MoU for education of martyrs’ children
Speakers at joint Pakistan Mission-Consulate event renew support to Kashmiris' s ..
Pakpattan chamber delegation visits PCJCCI to explore Chinese cooperation
DPM/FM reaffirms govt’s commitment to institutional efficiency, accountability
Review meeting on Excise Deptt's July performance and revenue for FY 2025-26 hel ..
PIEDMC's board of directors meeting held
30th death anniversary of film actress Nadra observed
Project & Business Development Committee (PBDC) sets bold economic agenda
Experts warn of escalating water crisis, urge joint action
Lahore receives scattered rain
Meeting discuss implementation of CFS in TMAs
Seminar held in Murree to importance of voting
More Stories From Showbiz
-
30th death anniversary of film actress Nadra observed1 minute ago
-
Children eat meals while listening to my item song “Aaj Ki Raat”:Tamannaah Bhatia5 hours ago
-
Aima Baig sparks secret wedding rumours with Designer Zain Ahmed6 hours ago
-
US uses Hollywood film Marriage Story clip to scare off wolves in Oregon1 day ago
-
Shaheera Jalil calls Mahira Khan talented actress, kind-hearted human being2 days ago
-
Dur-e-Fishan Saleem addresses relationship rumors with Bilal Abbas for first t5ime2 days ago
-
Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationships with Virat Kohli, Abdul Razzaq2 days ago
-
Urvashi Rautela's jewellery bag worth INR7m stolen at London’s Gatwick airport5 days ago
-
Nimrat Kaur breaks silence on rumours linking her to Abhishek Bachchan5 days ago
-
Actor Maryam Nafees calls showbiz industry 'hypocritical'5 days ago
-
Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor on verge of divorce, claims Mubasher Lucman6 days ago
-
Billionaire businessman Sanjay Kapur's sudden death sparks inheritance dispute7 days ago