38th death anniversary of Ahmed Rushdi on April 11

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Famous playback singer Ahmed Rushdi (late) will be remembered on his 38th death anniversary on April 11.

Ahmed Rushdi was born on April 24, 1934 in Hyderabad Daccan (British India). His professional career consists of 32 years from 1951 to 1983.

Rushdi is considered as the first pop Singer of South Asia, he also sang South Asia's first pop song Ko Ko korina in the film Armaan which was screened in 1966.

Althogh his songs were picturised on many legendary actors including Habib, Kamal, Ejaz,Muhammad Ali, Nadeem, Shahid, Rangeela and Ghulam Mohyudin but suits very much to chocolate hero Waheed Murad.

Rushdi died of a heart attack at the age of 48, after recording approximately five thousand film songs for 583 released films.

Meanwhile an evening was also organized by Ahmed Rushdi fan club in collaboration with Malik Art promoters on other day at Hyderabad Press club in which fans of legendary singers and noted personalities from performing art expressed their views on his life and his important contribution in Pakistani music.

Speakers said though Rushdi sang songs in happy mode but he proved his mettle in sad songs also.