UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

38th Death Anniversary Of Ahmed Rushdi On April 11

Chand Sahkeel 3 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 08:12 PM

38th death anniversary of Ahmed Rushdi on April 11

Famous playback singer Ahmed Rushdi (late) will be remembered on his 38th death anniversary on April 11

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Famous playback singer Ahmed Rushdi (late) will be remembered on his 38th death anniversary on April 11.

Ahmed Rushdi was born on April 24, 1934 in Hyderabad Daccan (British India). His professional career consists of 32 years from 1951 to 1983.

Rushdi is considered as the first pop Singer of South Asia, he also sang South Asia's first pop song Ko Ko korina in the film Armaan which was screened in 1966.

Althogh his songs were picturised on many legendary actors including Habib, Kamal, Ejaz,Muhammad Ali, Nadeem, Shahid, Rangeela and Ghulam Mohyudin but suits very much to chocolate hero Waheed Murad.

Rushdi died of a heart attack at the age of 48, after recording approximately five thousand film songs for 583 released films.

Meanwhile an evening was also organized by Ahmed Rushdi fan club in collaboration with Malik Art promoters on other day at Hyderabad Press club in which fans of legendary singers and noted personalities from performing art expressed their views on his life and his important contribution in Pakistani music.

Speakers said though Rushdi sang songs in happy mode but he proved his mettle in sad songs also.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Attack Film And Movies Music Died Hyderabad Muhammad Ali Waheed Murad April From Asia Sad

Recent Stories

DC Khairpur visits Civil Hospital, inspects wards

3 minutes ago

Police arrest two drug peddlers, liquor, gutka rec ..

3 minutes ago

Promise of setting up university in each district ..

3 minutes ago

Serbia Releases Unique Stamps to Mark 60th Anniver ..

3 minutes ago

Suicide bomber kills six at Somali cafe: police

15 minutes ago

The 40th batch of Pakistan Coast Guards recruits p ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.