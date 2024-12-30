Open Menu

57th Death Anniversary Of Singer Kauser Parveen Being Observed

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) Published December 30, 2024 | 06:45 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The fifty-seventh death anniversary of playback singer Kauser Parveen was observed on Monday.

Kausar Parveen was born in Patiala, Punjab, British India, in 1933. She migrated to Pakistan after the partition of India along with her family.

Kausar began her singing career in the early 1950s and was introduced by film producer Agha G. A. Gul and rose to fame when she sang for Master Inayat Hussain and G.A. Chisthi in the film "Gumnaam".

She is known for vocalizing popular songs like "O Maina Na Jane Kya Hogaya Kahan Dil Khogaya," "Pal Pal Jhoomun Jhoom Ke Gaun," and "Raaj Dularey, Meri Ankhiyon Ke Taray.".

Kausar Parveen died young on 30 December 1967, at the age of 34, in Lahore, Pakistan.

