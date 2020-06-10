67th Sydney Film Festival kicks off virtual program

(@Aneesah05582539)

The 67th Sydney Film Festival (SFF) kicked off on Wednesday with a COVID-19 twist, offering viewers the best of international cinema from the comfort and safety of their own homes

An array of new Australian and international films were made available online for movie-lovers, for roughly the price of a cinema ticket, along with conversations with filmmakers and a range of panels and talks.

"In changing and challenging times, when connection is more vital than ever, this year's virtual festival presents 33 new films by storytellers from a variety of backgrounds, for us to see, share and discuss," SFF Director Nashen Moodley said.

"We hope this first nation-wide SFF will generate debate and encourage shared understanding in living rooms across the country."As well as being one of the world's longest-running film festivals, the SFF is an important cultural milestone on the Aussie Calendar and aims to express the diversity of the country itself.

This year's program runs between June 10 till 21, and features 33 films from around the globe, including 16 world premieres.