81st Birth Anniversary Of Legend Super Star Actor Waheed Murad Observed

Chand Sahkeel 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 01:41 PM

81st birth anniversary of legend super star actor Waheed Murad observed

The 81st birth anniversary of legend super start actor also known as Chocolate Hero Waheed Murad was observed on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :The 81st birth anniversary of legend super start actor also known as Chocolate Hero Waheed Murad was observed on Wednesday.

He was born in Sialkot on October 2, 1938. Waheed Murad got early education from Karachi Grammar school and did graduation from S.M. Arts College Karachi and then got masters degree in English literature from University of Karachi.

Waheed Murad was well-known for his charming expressions attractive personality tender voice and unusual talent for acting in film. His style of acting made him popular amongst the young cinema viewers of South Asia.

Waheed Murad started his film career by joining his father's established film Art in 1961 as producer of the film 'Insaan Badalta Hai'.

He appeared in a supporting role in 1962 in the film 'Aulad'.

'Heera aur Pathar' was his first movie as a leading actor and considered to be his major breakthrough.

He acted in a total of 124 films of which 38 were black and white and 86 were in color. He acted in films 115 urdu 8 Punjabi movies and one Pashto film. He received 32 prestigious film awards.

He was awarded with Nigar Award for best actor in 'Heera aur Pathar' in 1964 'Armaan' in1966 'Andaleeb' in1969 'Mastana Mahi' in 1971 and Legend Award for life time in 2002.

In November 2010, 27 years after his death he was awarded with the Sitara-e-Imtiaz for distinguished contributions in the fields of literature and arts.

He died on November 23 1983 in Karachi.

Google also, on Wednesday, paid tribute to legendary Pakistani actor, producer and script writer Waheed Murad on his 81st birth anniversary with a doodle.

