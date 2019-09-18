UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A Crazy Thing Faysal Quraishi Often Does

Chand Sahkeel 1 minute ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 03:33 PM

A crazy thing Faysal Quraishi Often Does

Faysal Quraishi is our topmost superstar and undoubtedly the best and highest-paid TV Actor. He is also shooting for his debut movie "Sorry"

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th September, 2019) Faysal Quraishi is our topmost superstar and undoubtedly the best and highest-paid tv Actor. He is also shooting for his debut movie "Sorry".

Despite being very serious and a calm personality he has revealed a secret about himself, which is an exciting thing that he does and has told it in innocence which we really found out to be cute.Faysal Quraishi has opened up about his feelings on being a Star and being received well as a famous actor in Pakistan.

He said whenever I am abroad like UK or USA and nobody approaches me for a selfie and nobody recognizes me it starts to irritate me after some time then I deliberately go to the areas where the Pakistani community lives and then he accepted that "it is what's exactly true about me".

He actually started to blush while revealing his cute secret. He was giving interview to all Pakistan drama page. He said this is the funniest thing he does.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA UK Film And Movies TV All Best

Recent Stories

Matric/FA admission, Sept 20 last day: AIOU

7 minutes ago

Ten women from one family are celebrating after th ..

7 minutes ago

Rape accused obtained bail before arrest

7 minutes ago

Mufti Taqi Usmani demands of PM to take notice of ..

7 minutes ago

Turkey May Start Operation in Northeastern Syria i ..

7 minutes ago

Woman killed in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.