"A Little Red Flower" Continues Leading Box Office On Chinese Mainland

Chand Sahkeel 3 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 01:35 PM

Chinese feature film "A Little Red Flower" continued leading box office chart on the mainland Sunday, grossing 95.94 million yuan (around 14.67 million U.S. dollars)

The film secured the top place of the box office chart right after its debut on Dec.

31, generating a total of 758 million yuan in four days, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Monday.

Coming in second was the Chinese comedy "Warm Hug," also released on Thursday, raking in about 61.11 million yuan on Sunday.

It was followed by Chinese action crime thriller "Shock Wave 2" which earned about 48.01 million yuan on Sunday. Since its Dec. 24 debut, the film had pocketed 822 million yuan.

Related Topics

Film And Movies China Sunday From Top Million

More Stories From Showbiz

