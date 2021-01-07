UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

"A Little Red Flower" Continues Leading Box Office On Chinese Mainland

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 01:08 PM

Chinese feature film "A Little Red Flower" continued leading box office chart on the mainland Wednesday, grossing 31.01 million yuan (around 4.8 million U.S. dollars)

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Chinese feature film "A Little Red Flower" continued leading box office chart on the mainland Wednesday, grossing 31.01 million Yuan (around 4.8 million U.S. Dollars).

The film, telling of a heartwarming story about two families battling cancer, had been topping the box office chart since its debut on Dec.

31, generating 873 million yuan in seven days, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Thursday.

Coming in second was "Warm Hug," which raked in about 17.26 million yuan on Wednesday.

It was followed by Chinese action crime thriller "Shock Wave 2," which earned about 15.61 million yuan on Wednesday. Since its Dec. 24 debut, the film had pocketed 878 million yuan.

Related Topics

Film And Movies China Cancer From Million

Recent Stories

Chinese premier congratulates Georgian PM on re-as ..

2 minutes ago

Beijing records coldest morning in over five decad ..

2 minutes ago

Three killed in Sheikhupura furnace oil factory fi ..

2 minutes ago

Liverpool legend Ian Rush visits Dubai Sports Coun ..

29 minutes ago

China's Hebei punishes 3 district officials for in ..

2 minutes ago

One in five tested positive for COVID-19 in U.S. L ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.