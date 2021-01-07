"A Little Red Flower" Continues Leading Box Office On Chinese Mainland

(@Aneesah05582539)

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Chinese feature film "A Little Red Flower" continued leading box office chart on the mainland Wednesday, grossing 31.01 million Yuan (around 4.8 million U.S. Dollars).

The film, telling of a heartwarming story about two families battling cancer, had been topping the box office chart since its debut on Dec.

31, generating 873 million yuan in seven days, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Thursday.

Coming in second was "Warm Hug," which raked in about 17.26 million yuan on Wednesday.

It was followed by Chinese action crime thriller "Shock Wave 2," which earned about 15.61 million yuan on Wednesday. Since its Dec. 24 debut, the film had pocketed 878 million yuan.