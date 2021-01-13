UrduPoint.com
"A Little Red Flower" Continues Leading Chinese Mainland Box Office

Wed 13th January 2021

Chinese feature film "A Little Red Flower" on Tuesday remained the top-grossing title on the Chinese mainland market, raking in 17.4 million yuan (around 2.69 million U.S. dollars) within the day

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Chinese feature film "A Little Red Flower" on Tuesday remained the top-grossing title on the Chinese mainland market, raking in 17.4 million Yuan (around 2.69 million U.S. Dollars) within the day.

The film, telling a heartwarming story of two families battling cancer, had topped the box office chart since its debut on Dec. 31, 2020, generating a total of 1.

08 billion yuan, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Wednesday.

The Chinese action crime thriller "Shock Wave 2" grossed about 10.7 million yuan and ranked second on the box office chart on Tuesday. Since its debut, the film had pocketed 990 million yuan.

Coming in third was the comedy "Warm Hug," which generated about 10.11 million yuan on Tuesday. The film, starring well-known Chinese comedian Shen Teng, is adapted from Korean comedy "The Plan Man."

More Stories From Showbiz

