A musical Night to be held on March 6

(@Aneesah05582539)

Elegant Creators has arranged a "Musical Night' on March 6, a delightful event for music enthusiast of twin cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Elegant Creators has arranged a "Musical Night' on March 6, a delightful event for music enthusiast of twin cities.

The musical night will be blended with beautiful tunes to enthrall the music lovers while the event will feature different local and national singers and performers.

The Night aimed to mesmerize the citizens of twin cities with heart-felt music from emerging singers.

Sufi Music will also be presented to promote the virtues of peace and harmony to rekindle the traditional music developed many centuries ago by the Sufi saints, an organized said here Tuesday.

He said that it would be a family ambiance event that has specifically been arranged to enhance the musical activities and provide healthy entertainment to citizens.

Stalls of Desi, fast-food, continental and all type of foods from quality restaurants, home chefs, bakeries, and other foodies will also be placed, he stated.