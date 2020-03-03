UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A Musical Night To Be Held On March 6

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 1 hour ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 12:22 PM

A musical Night to be held on March 6

Elegant Creators has arranged a "Musical Night' on March 6, a delightful event for music enthusiast of twin cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Elegant Creators has arranged a "Musical Night' on March 6, a delightful event for music enthusiast of twin cities.

The musical night will be blended with beautiful tunes to enthrall the music lovers while the event will feature different local and national singers and performers.

The Night aimed to mesmerize the citizens of twin cities with heart-felt music from emerging singers.

Sufi Music will also be presented to promote the virtues of peace and harmony to rekindle the traditional music developed many centuries ago by the Sufi saints, an organized said here Tuesday.

He said that it would be a family ambiance event that has specifically been arranged to enhance the musical activities and provide healthy entertainment to citizens.

Stalls of Desi, fast-food, continental and all type of foods from quality restaurants, home chefs, bakeries, and other foodies will also be placed, he stated.

Related Topics

Music March Family Event All From Love

Recent Stories

Over 2 in 3 (70%) Pakistanis believe that the gove ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan-Thailand ICC Women’s T20 World Cup matc ..

14 minutes ago

Rouhani Invites Putin to Astana Three Summit in Ir ..

12 minutes ago

Novosibirsk-Moscow Flight Lands in Perm Over 'Bomb ..

12 minutes ago

Famine in Yemen Averted After Massive Aid Shipment ..

16 minutes ago

Above-average temperatures likely around the World ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.