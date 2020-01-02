A Night Of Sufi Music "Mee Raqsam" To Be Held On Jan 5

(@Aneesah05582539)

Rung school of Arts has arranged a night of Sufi Music titled "Mee Raqsam" to enthrall the Sufi music lovers on 5 Jan at Rung School of Music and Arts.

The Sufi Music night was aimed to preserve and promotion of cultural music, traditional values and to boost the confidence of the young generation

The music night will be performed by Subhan Nizami Qawal and brothers and Subhan Nizami Qawal belongs to Qawal Bacha Ghrana.

An official told APP that tickets are available at Rung and School of Music and arts at Rs 1000.

Rung school of music and arts which was an independent school for visual, performing and applied arts offering music, photography, painting and visual art classes for art lovers.