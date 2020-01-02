UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A Night Of Sufi Music "Mee Raqsam" To Be Held On Jan 5

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 01:45 PM

A night of sufi music

Rung school of Arts has arranged a night of Sufi Music titled "Mee Raqsam" to enthrall the Sufi music lovers on 5 Jan at Rung School of Music and Arts.

The Sufi Music night was aimed to preserve and promotion of cultural music, traditional values and to boost the confidence of the young generation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Rung school of Arts has arranged a night of Sufi Music titled "Mee Raqsam" to enthrall the Sufi music lovers on 5 Jan at Rung School of Music and Arts.

The Sufi Music night was aimed to preserve and promotion of cultural music, traditional values and to boost the confidence of the young generation.

The music night will be performed by Subhan Nizami Qawal and brothers and Subhan Nizami Qawal belongs to Qawal Bacha Ghrana.

An official told APP that tickets are available at Rung and School of Music and arts at Rs 1000.

Rung school of music and arts which was an independent school for visual, performing and applied arts offering music, photography, painting and visual art classes for art lovers.

Related Topics

Music Young Love

Recent Stories

UAE Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan arri ..

3 minutes ago

542 arrested, 84.5 kg narcotics, 232 weapons seize ..

43 seconds ago

Indonesia floods leave two dozen dead, several mis ..

45 seconds ago

Punjab Women Protection Authority to launch toll f ..

46 seconds ago

European stock markets mostly climb at open

48 seconds ago

Metro bus project from Peshawar Morr to new airpor ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.