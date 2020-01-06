UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A Qawali Night To Pay Tribute To Legendary Qawal Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan On Thursday

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 5 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 01:31 PM

A qawali night to pay tribute to legendary Qawal Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on Thursday

The Sam's Event Management planner is organizing a Qawali night to pay tribute to legendary Qawal Ustad Masroor Fateh Ali Khan along with providing a soulful evening to citizens of twin cities here at Paragon Marquee on coming Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :The Sam's Event Management planner is organizing a Qawali night to pay tribute to legendary Qawal Ustad Masroor Fateh Ali Khan along with providing a soulful evening to citizens of twin cities here at Paragon Marquee on coming Thursday.

According to the organizers, Qawal Fateh Ali Khan would entertain the audience with moving musical performances decorated with famous qawalis of Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan besides his own musical pieces.

The event aimed at promoting the virtues of peace and harmony to rekindle the traditional music developed manycenturies ago by the Sufi saints.

Families as well as singles are invited to enjoy themselves with the best organized setting arrangement provided by Sam management staff.

The participants will also be entertained by various food stalls from famous restaurants of the city such as Baramda, Bandoo Khan Islamabad and Red Bull.

Related Topics

Islamabad Music Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Event From Best

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa crowned PCB U13 Catch em Young ..

7 minutes ago

Belarus' Naftan Processing Russian Oil After Getti ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) extends honorari ..

5 minutes ago

China Urges US to Refrain From Abusing Military Po ..

5 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) declares Matri ..

7 minutes ago

Teenage star Gauff makes flying start to new year

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.