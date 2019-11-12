UrduPoint.com
A Soulful Rendition Of “Lab Pe Aati Hai” By Ali Zafar

6 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 03:30 PM

A soulful rendition of “Lab Pe Aati Hai” by Ali Zafar

Ali Zafar presented the Dua along with a group of schoolchildren at the Sitaroon Say Agay, an evening hosted by Yousuf Salahuddin, a maternal grandson of the poet and literary scholar Allama Iqbal, at the Hazuri Bagh.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019) Heart-throb Ali Zafar has released a very soulful rendition of Allama Iqbal’s “Lab Pe Aati Hai” also known as Bachche Ki Dua.


Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Shafqat Amanat Ali, Hadiqa Kiyani and other eminent singers also presented Kalam-e-Iqbal at the evening held in connection with the Iqbal Day.

Justice (r) Nasira Javed Iqbal, Walled City Authority Chairman Mr.

Kamran Lashari, and a large number of other eminent people attended the evening which was aired by ptv on Iqbal Day.


Sharing the Dua on his twitter, Ali Zafar said “My humble rendition of Allama’s “Lab pe aati hai hai dua”.

We all know this from school but I feel that truly understanding the wisdom in its simplicity is the key to freedom in so many ways.”

