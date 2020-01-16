A tribute evening for Tabla master Ajmal Khan on Saturday

(@Aneesah05582539)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will arrange a musical evening for Tabla Master (late) Ustad Ajmal Khan to pay tribute to maestro of this dying art.

The event will commence, here in PNCA auditorium, as a joint venture of PNCA and family of the Ustad Ajmal Khan who has also won the Pride of Performance for his contribution towards this genre of the classical music.

Dastar Bandi of his sons Sherry Bukshi and Yawar Bakshi will also take place on this occasion with aim to move ahead with their father's legacy.

The evening will comprise of renowned artists, fans and family members of Tabla maestro who will perform for the audiences to rejuvenate the art of tabla music.

Art lovers from twin cities have been invited to attend the evening to appreciate the art of table playing from his sons as well as from other tabla players.