UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aado Bhagat Death Marks The End Of An Era In Folk Singing

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 2 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 07:55 PM

Aado Bhagat death marks the end of an era in folk singing

The death of renowned Cholistani folk singer, Aado Bhagat, has marked the end of an era in folk singing, believes a young folk singer Mohan Bhagat

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The death of renowned Cholistani folk singer, Aado Bhagat, has marked the end of an era in folk singing, believes a young folk singer Mohan Bhagat.

Aado Bhagat was the man who introduced Cholistani culture at national and international level with new dimensions, Mohan told APP on Monday.

Aado passd away a few days ago at Chak 177 in Cholistan, Bahawalpur. "He taught and trained folk singing to my father, Faqeera Bhagat, a Presidential award winning folk singer," said Mohan.

Aado Bhagat died at the age of 65 after protracted asthma illness, Mohan said adding that the reports suggesting he died at the age of 100 years were untrue.

He was an asset to Cholistan, he added.

Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur programme Manager Sajjad Bari said that Aado Bhagat mostly performed in private gatherings of folk music lovers. However, he also recorded some songs for Radio Pakistan Multan and Bahawalpur and Pakistan Television.

Aado played a pivotal role in promoting music in Cholistan and most of the folk singers in the area were his pupil, Sajjad Bari said adding that he was an identity of the Cholistani culture.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Music Died Young Bari Man Bahawalpur Cholistan PTV Love

Recent Stories

Brad Pitt and Dern win SAG awards

1 minute ago

Sugar crisis starts after flour

21 minutes ago

Ijaz, Alice discuss security, internal affairs

2 minutes ago

Student-teacher delegation from Miranshah visits G ..

2 minutes ago

Cholistan Rally to promote positive image of Pakis ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Charsadda bans over selling of ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.