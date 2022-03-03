UrduPoint.com

Aamir Khan Bursts Into Tears After Watching Amitabh’s  ‘Jhund’

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 03, 2022 | 05:36 PM

Aamir Khan bursts into tears after watching Amitabh’s  ‘Jhund’

The three idiots star says Jhund is one of the best and the greatest film ever produced that captured the true emotions of girls and boys in India.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 3rd, 2022) Bollywood star Aamir Khan burst into tears after watching Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming sports-biographical drama ‘Jhund’ at a private screening.

Aamir Khan praised the megastar as he watched the film which would be released by March 4 (tomorrow).

Three idiots star during his conversation with director Nagraj Manjule and producer Bhushan Kumar called it ‘unique’.

The actor was quoting as saying, “The film breaks whatever we learnt in last 20-30 years,”.

He also noted, “What work he has done! He has done great films in his career.

But this is one of his best films. One of his greatest films.” After completing watching the film, Aamir Khan can be heard saying in the video “What a film. My God. Bohut hi behtareen film hai (It’s an amazing film)” and his eyes burst into tears.

He also said that it was for the first time that a film received a standing ovation during a private screening. Aamir Khan said he did not have words to say after watching the movie.

He went on to say that it was amazing the way the emotions of boys and girls were captured and the way children worked was also amazing.

