Aamir Khan host party for Kapil Sharma and his wife at home  

The pictures show Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath with Aamir Khan at his residence.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 1st, 2023) Bollywood star Aamir Khan and Kapil Sharma enjoyed a memorable evening together at Aamir's Residence.

Kapil took to Instagram to share two photos featuring himself, his wife Ginni Chatrath, and Aamir. The pictures showcased their beaming smiles.

Expressing gratitude in the caption, Kapil wrote, "Thank you for the wonderful evening, beautiful hospitality, love, laughter, music. What a beautiful and memorable get-together it was. Thank you #Aamirkhan bhai, you're our pride #aamirkhan."

Recently, the PK actor attended the trailer launch event of Carry on Jatta 3, where he praised the actor's talent and his highly-watched reality show.

Aamir also playfully teased Kapil Sharma for not inviting him to his renowned show, The Kapil Sharma Show.

"Aur aapne kabhi mujhe show pe kyun nahi bulaya yaar... Before he asks, I thought I'd say it first," remarked Aamir.

On the professional front, Aamir Khan is currently taking a break from acting and is likely to produce a film titled Champions.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma's reality show is concluding as the team gears up for an international tour. The entire team of The Kapil Sharma Show will be traveling to the United States, where they are scheduled to visit six cities, the Indian media reported.