Aamir Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 03:20 PM

Aamir Khan tests positive for COVID-19

The 56-year old candidate has quarantined himself at home and has left all his activities after he tested positive for Coronavirus.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 24th, 2021) Bollywood superstar Amir Khan contracted COVID-19, the spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Aamir Khan who is currently working on remaking of Forrest Gump isolated himself at home and left all his activities.

However, the Spokesperson said that the 56-year old actor was doing well and had asked all those who came in contact with him to also get tested.

Aamir Khan is following all the protocols and was doing well.

The actor will appear in his upcoming film “Laal Singh Chaddha” which is due this year in December.

More Stories From Showbiz

